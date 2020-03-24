Nick Wright isn’t buying Brian Hoyer replacing Tom Brady as Pats starting QB
Nick Wright doesn't believe that Brian Hoyer is the leading candidate to replace Tom Brady as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Hear why Nick believes other quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham or even Cam Newton could have the chance to take the spot.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.