Nick Wright: The 49ers got maximum return for DeForest Buckner trade to Colts
Nick Wright talks Indianapolis Colts, who traded their first-round pick (13th overall) to the San Francisco 49ers, gaining all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. With a $21 million a year contract, Buckner is now the 2nd highest paid DT in the history of the NFL.
