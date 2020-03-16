Nick Wright: The Cardinals just got much better with DeAndre Hopkins trade
The Houston Texans have the sports world scratching their heads with their decision to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and gaining running back David Johnson in the process. Nick Wright comes to us from his home office to react to this bold trade.
