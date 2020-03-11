Nick Wright: James Harden needs a playoff run to carry Rockets to finals
The Houston Rockets scored a win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, sparking Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Stephen Jackson into a discussion about Houstons' chances in a playoff situation. Stephen believes Russell Westbrook's energy can carry the Rockets to the finals, but James Harden has to be perfect, and he hasn't been. Nick agrees that Harden's performance will be the key factor in whether or not the Rockets will succeed in the playoffs.
