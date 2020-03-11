Jay Wright is preparing Villanova for a stacked Big East Tournament
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by head coach for the Villanova Wildcats, Jay Wright, to talk about the upcoming Big East Tournament. Jay details how he is preparing the team to play in such a stacked field, especially when he has a younger roster than he's had in a while.
