Stephen Jackson: Ty Lue should coach Nets. He’s someone KD & Kyrie would respect

Video Details

With Kenny Atkinson's exit from the Brooklyn Nets, Nick Wright and Stephen Jackson talk who would be the best fit to take on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as head coach. Stephen and Nick agree Ty Lue would be an excellent choice, but Nick throws out a couple big names that may not have been thought of that could potentially be successful in Brooklyn.

