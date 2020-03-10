Stephen Jackson: Ty Lue should coach Nets. He’s someone KD & Kyrie would respect
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- Nick Wright
- Stephen Jackson
-
With Kenny Atkinson's exit from the Brooklyn Nets, Nick Wright and Stephen Jackson talk who would be the best fit to take on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as head coach. Stephen and Nick agree Ty Lue would be an excellent choice, but Nick throws out a couple big names that may not have been thought of that could potentially be successful in Brooklyn.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.