Stephen Jackson couldn’t see Kenny Atkinson coaching Kyrie, KD & Nets another year

Stephen Jackson joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the Brooklyn Nets after news breaks that head coach Kenny Atkinson has been fired. Rumors swirl that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had something to do with the decision. Stephen tells why he believes the Nets need a more experienced coach, and Nick is pretty sure this move was inspired by Kyrie's dislike of Atkinson.

