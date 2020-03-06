Nick Wright: LeBron James clearly cares about winning MVP titles
Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Mannix to react to the Los Angeles Lakers super star LeBron James recent comments, where he says he's not motivated by an MVP title. While Nick agrees LeBron may not be motivated by it, he clearly cares about losing the titles he believes he deserved.
