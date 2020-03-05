Video Details

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis had a strong showing against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, beating the team 127-123. Although Ryan Hollins concedes that the Dallas Mavericks are competitive offensively, he tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he doesn't believe their defense is strong enough to take on players like LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard.