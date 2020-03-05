Eric Mangini: Raiders or Chargers may seem exciting, but Brady should stay in New England
Eric Mangini tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he doesn't think Brady should be enticed by the excitement of playing somewhere new, especially since the formula in New England has worked so well for him. Plus Kevin compiles a list of why Brady may be interested in switching to a new team.
