Ryan Hollins gives some credit to Frank Vogel for LeBron’s dominating performance
Ryan Hollins joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the performance Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Ryan says that LeBron is one of the more cerebral players he's every played, so the fact that he trusts Frank Vogel means the coach deserves a lot of credit.
