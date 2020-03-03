Daryl Morey on Harden’s beef with Giannis: ‘I don’t think it was a big thing’
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey joins First Things First to talk the rising tension between his star James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. Morey tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks this beef is no big deal, plus expounds why he believes Harden has been disrespected during his time in the NBA.
