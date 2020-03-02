Eric Mangini weighs in on rumors of Brady considering Mike Vrabel & Titans
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady, who was spotted face timing with Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, sending the media into speculation mode... how would Brady look playing for the Titans? Mangini tells Nick why that situation makes no sense at all, and that working with an old friend like Vrabel could work against Brady.
