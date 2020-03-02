Nick Wright: LeBron James is everything for people that he never had
Nick Wright responds to critics who say LeBron James is being too 'buddy-buddy with opponents like Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, & Ja Morant. He tells Vincent Goodwill and Kevin Wildes that LeBron is an ambassador of the game, and is everything for younger players that he never had coming up in the NBA.
