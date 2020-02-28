Nick Wright wouldn’t bet on Tom Brady returning to the Patriots
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
-
Nick Wright is joined by Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady, and the likelihood of him returning to play for the New England Patriots next season. Nick believes that if Tom Brady returns to New England, it may be due to the intervention of Robert Kraft, and at the expense of head coach Bill Belichick.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.