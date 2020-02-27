Tyrann Mathieu is ready for another shot at the Super Bowl title
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Wright
- Tyrann Mathieu
-
Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu joins Nick Wright and Greg Jennings to talk about the aftermath of winning Super Bowl LIV. Mathieu tells Greg that the win still doesn't feel real, but his focus is on repeating their success and making a Super Bowl Run in the 2020 season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.