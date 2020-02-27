Tyrann Mathieu felt fortunate to be named team MVP by the Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu tells Nick Wright and Greg Jennings how it felt to be awarded team MVP after winning Super Bowl LIV. Mathieu says it felt good to be recognized, especially when he shares a team with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & Tyreek Hill.
