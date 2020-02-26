Video Details

Drake made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors Milwaukee Bucks face off, and he brought two wrestling title belts along with him, trolling Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis was unbothered, leading the Bucks to a win with 19 points. Nick responds to Drake's attempt to troll the NBA star, and says Gianis response to the entire situation was perfection.