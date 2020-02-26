Nick Wright: Drake had to ‘go home with that L’ after Giannis dominated in Raptors vs Bucks
Video Details
Drake made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors Milwaukee Bucks face off, and he brought two wrestling title belts along with him, trolling Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis was unbothered, leading the Bucks to a win with 19 points. Nick responds to Drake's attempt to troll the NBA star, and says Gianis response to the entire situation was perfection.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.