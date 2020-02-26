Greg Jennings would choose Jameis Winston over Tom Brady if he were the Tampa Bay Bucs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians indicates that if given the opportunity he would sign free agent Tom Brady to his team rather than keep current quarterback Jameis Winston. Greg Jennings tells Nick Wright why he thinks that would be the wrong decision, and that with more focus, Winston still has the potential to grow into a strong asset for the Bucs.
