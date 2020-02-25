Greg Jennings doesn’t buy Deontay Wilder’s excuse that his costume led to loss vs Tyson Fury
-
In the aftermath of Wilder vs Fury II, Deontay Wilder has stated that the weight of the costume he wore entering the ring contributed to his loss against the now World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. Greg Jennings tells Nick why he's not buying that excuse.
