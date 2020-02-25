Nick Wright: Tiny hands won’t hinder Joe Burrow in NFL, but I still take Tua Tagovailoa
Video Details
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings talk the NFL combine, where it was revealed that draft favorite Joe Burrow's hands measured in at 9 inches. Nick tells Greg why he was team Tua Tagovailoa even before news broke about Burrows' tiny hands
