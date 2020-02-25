Sarah Kustok: Kawhi & Paul George have the ability to go toe to toe with LeBron and AD
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Sarah Kustok
- SWAC
- SWAC
-
Sarah Kustok tells Nick Wright why she believes the Los Angeles Clippers could have a powerful duo in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, one that could rival the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.