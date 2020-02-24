Nick Wright: Giannis is in the midst of one of the greatest individual seasons of all time

Nick Wright explains why Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's last two seasons are in the conversation for the greatest of all time. Hear what Giannis's year has in common with Michael Jordan's 72-win season with the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James's 3rd season with the Miami Heat, and Steph Curry's unanimous MVP season with the Golden State Warriors.

