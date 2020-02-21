Chris Broussard on Russell Westbrook’s ejection from Rockets- Warriors game: ‘He’s not a bad guy’

Houston Rockets' player Russell Westbrook was ejected for a technical foul in game vs the Golden State Warriors. After the game, Russ claims he is labeled as 'the bad guy', and it was unfair that he was the only one ejected. Chris Broussard details why he believes the public may have this perception of Russ, and why he doesn't think it's an accurate one.

