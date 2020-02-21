Chris Broussard on Russell Westbrook’s ejection from Rockets- Warriors game: ‘He’s not a bad guy’
Video Details
- Big West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Hawaii Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- MAC
- MAC
- Merrimack Warriors
- Merrimack Warriors
- NEC
- NEC
- Toledo Rockets
- Toledo Rockets
-
Houston Rockets' player Russell Westbrook was ejected for a technical foul in game vs the Golden State Warriors. After the game, Russ claims he is labeled as 'the bad guy', and it was unfair that he was the only one ejected. Chris Broussard details why he believes the public may have this perception of Russ, and why he doesn't think it's an accurate one.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.