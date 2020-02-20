Brian Westbrook: Dak Prescott deserves to get paid like a top QB by Cowboys
Video Details
- Brian Westbrook
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
-
Brian Westbrook joins Chris Broussard on First Things First to discuss why the Dallas Cowboys should pay Dak Prescott as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.