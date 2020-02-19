Chris Canty: Belichick requesting answer from Brady before free agency is the right move

Video Details

Reports from the New England camp say that Patriots' coach Bill Belichick is requesting an answer from championship quarterback Tom Brady about where he will play next season before his free agency begins. Chris Canty and Chris Broussard agree that this is the best move for the organization. With an answer from Brady, they will know what options they have financially, and what they can do about personnel in time for the 2020 season.

