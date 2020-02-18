Chris Broussard: Dak Prescott is still a winner despite the Cowboys’ disappointing season

Video Details

Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb talk Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's still in limbo as his contract negotiations are up in the air. Chris believes Dak is still a winner, despite not being one of the best QBs in the league, but Doug maintains that Dak isn't worth a $35M plus contract.

