Chris Broussard: Dak Prescott is still a winner despite the Cowboys’ disappointing season
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb talk Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's still in limbo as his contract negotiations are up in the air. Chris believes Dak is still a winner, despite not being one of the best QBs in the league, but Doug maintains that Dak isn't worth a $35M plus contract.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.