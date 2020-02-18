Indianapolis Colts’ Darius Leonard shares his reaction to Andrew Luck’s retirement: ‘It was shocking’
All-Pro Linebacker from the Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard joins Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb to give his take on the sudden retirement announcement from his quarterback Andrew Luck. Darius tells Chris and Doug where he was when he first heard this news, and what he thinks the future of the Colts will be going forward.
