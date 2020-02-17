Doug Gottlieb: Tom Brady could find success with the Las Vegas Raiders
Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard react to reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are willing to offer free agent Tom Brady a two-year, $60million deal to leave the New England Patriots. Hear why Doug thinks this deal makes sense for the QB, who he believes has past his prime in New England.
