Chris Broussard & Doug Gottlieb agree Aaron Gordon was ‘robbed’ in controversial dunk contest
Video Details
After an exciting NBA All-Star weekend, Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb join First Things First to talk the controversial dunk contest. Miami Heats' Derrick Jones Jr. edged out Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon for the title in what some people are calling a robbery. Chris talks whether he believes Gordon was robbed for the 2nd time, and Doug speculates if this is the reason LeBron James won't participate in the dunk contest
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.