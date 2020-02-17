Video Details

After an exciting NBA All-Star weekend, Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb join First Things First to talk the controversial dunk contest. Miami Heats' Derrick Jones Jr. edged out Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon for the title in what some people are calling a robbery. Chris talks whether he believes Gordon was robbed for the 2nd time, and Doug speculates if this is the reason LeBron James won't participate in the dunk contest