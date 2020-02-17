Chris Broussard praises Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons for coming together for the 76ers

Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb talk the Philadelphia 76ers after Joel Embiid told media that he and teammate Ben Simmons are going to make it work despite reports that the two don't get along. Broussard tells Doug why he approves of what Embiid says, and details what he thinks the 76ers could do to improve going forward.

