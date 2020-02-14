Ryan Hollins: ‘The Clippers’ injuries are not concerning. None of them are season ending’

Video Details

Ryan Hollins joins Nick Wright to talk the Los Angeles Clippers after a 20T loss to the Boston Celtics. Despite being riddled with inuries, Paul George hurting his hamstring during the game vs Celtics and Kawhi Leonard being an injury risk, Ryan isn't concerned about the Clippers future. None of these injuries are season ending injuries, and ultimately Ryan believes the Clippers will be fine.

