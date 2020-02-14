Nick Wright: Jayson Tatum outplayed Kawhi Leonard in Clippers loss to Celtics
Nick Wright talks the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard shut Kawhi Leonard down and ended the game with 39 points. Nick tells Ryan why he believes this is more evidence that Kawhi Leonard is not the best player in the NBA right now.
