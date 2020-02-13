Nick Wright worries for the Cowboys future if they offer Dak Prescott a long term deal
Nick Wright shares his take on the news coming out of Dallas that the Cowboys are prepared to go at least six years on a deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, and franchise tag wide receiver Amari Cooper. Nick tells Chris Canty he doesn't believe Dak is talented enough to warrant the deal, and worries for the Cowboys if they are locked into six-plus years with what he thinks is a 'just okay' quarterback.
