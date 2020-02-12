Video Details

Celtics legend Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright to talk the Houston Rockets and their win over his former Boston team. This win doesn't lead Walker to believe the Rockets are unbeatable, because the small-ball approach has weaknesses that the Rockets haven't accounted for, but he does believe that Russell Westbrook shines, and although James Harden struggled at the line, Walker believes both superstars have the ability to make the Rockets strong competitors in the playoffs.