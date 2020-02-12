Nick Wright praises Zion Williamson after Pelicans defeat Trail Blazers 138-117
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New Orleans Privateers
- Nick Wright
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Southland
- Southland
-
Nick Wright talks Zion Williamson after he led the New Orleans Pelicans to victory against the Portland Trail Blazers with a career-high 31 points. Nick maintains that Zion is a superstar player, and believes he is easily one of the top 25 players in the NBA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.