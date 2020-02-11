Antoine Walker: Warriors will be Top 4 in the West next season with Lakers, Clippers & Rockets
Video Details
NBA All-star Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright to talk Golden State Warriors. Owner Joe Lacob has said he plans to 'field the best possible team' in the next two years of Steph Curry's contract. Antoine believes putting a strong team around Curry will solidify the Warriors as a top 4 team in the West alongside the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and the Houston Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.