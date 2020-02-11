Antoine Walker: Warriors will be Top 4 in the West next season with Lakers, Clippers & Rockets

Video Details

NBA All-star Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright to talk Golden State Warriors. Owner Joe Lacob has said he plans to 'field the best possible team' in the next two years of Steph Curry's contract. Antoine believes putting a strong team around Curry will solidify the Warriors as a top 4 team in the West alongside the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and the Houston Rockets.

More Videos »