Nick Wright: Joel Embiid is publicly doing to the Heat what KD did to the Warriors
Nick Wright is joined by Antoine Walker to talk the exchange between the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid and Miami Heats' Jimmy Butler. Embiid appears to 'flirt' with the idea of playing with Miami Heat, possibly due to the 76ers disappointing season or the growing tension between he and teammate Ben Simmons. Nick thinks this is an awful look, and likens it to how Kevin Durant made his exit from OKC Thunder to play with the Golden State Warriors.
