Chris Canty: The Steelers’ organization is probably praying Big Ben will retire
Chris Canty joins Nick Wright to talk the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's elbow injury have many questioning whether he will return to play in the 2020 season. Canty tells Nick why he believes the Steelers Organization would probably rather he retire, as it would save them a lot of money from what looks like a pretty bad deal, and free them up to spend money on a younger quarterback.
