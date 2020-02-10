Nick Wright: LeBron James can’t be the Lakers’ only ball handler in the playoffs

Video Details

Nick Wright is joined by Howard Beck to talk the Los Angeles Lakers, and what he thinks their chances will be for the title with LeBron James being the only reliable ball handler on the team. Losing out on Marcus Morris, who went to the Clippers, and Darren Collison, who has chosen to remain retired, Nick believes the Lakers still have a shot at the title, but it's all on the shoulders of LeBron James.

