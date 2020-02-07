Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant’s claims of media bullying are ’embarrassing’
Kevin Durant made an appearance on a podcast to talk about the criticisms he's faced since his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors. He claims the media continues to cycle this storyline as a means to 'bully' him for his decision. Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty and Chris Mannix, says the claim is 'embarrassing', and that while bullying is a real issue, it does not apply here.
