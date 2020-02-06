Nick Wright isn’t concerned by Zion Williamson’s toe injury.
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New Orleans Privateers
- Nick Wright
- Southland
- Southland
-
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is questionable to play on Thursday due to a toe injury received during the Milwaukee Bucks match up. Nick believes everyone is overreacting to what's just regular wear and tear from playing in the NBA, and we shouldn't be concerned about this injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.