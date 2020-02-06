Chirs Mannix: The 76ers need to improve their offense to compete in the Eastern Conference
-
Chris Mannix joins Nick Wright to talk about a lackluster Philadelphia 76ers. Chris believes their offense is struggling, and even with the recent acquiring of Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, they will find it hard to compete with stronger teams in the Eastern Conference.
