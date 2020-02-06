Nick Wright: ‘With Reid & Mahomes, the Chiefs should always be in the playoffs’
Nick Wright talks Kansas City with Brian Westbrook and Eric Mangini. After an explosive end to a successful season, Nick details what he believes the Chiefs will need to stay on top. With Andy Reid, who he thinks is the 2nd best coach in his generation, and Patrick Mahomes, who he believes is the most talented quarterback we've ever seen, Nick believes the Chiefs have all the weapons they need to repeat this season's success.
