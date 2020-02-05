Amani Toomer to Odell Beckham Jr: ‘Do you want to be a football player or a celebrity?’

Amani Toomer joins Nick Wright and Eric Mangini to share his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns. After Baker Mayfied gave what Nick thought were some great answers on how he could improve next seaon, Amani hopes Baker matches those answers with actions, and hopes OBJ will focus more on his performance on the field than off of it.

