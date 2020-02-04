Nick Wright: Patrick Mahomes has had one of top three QB playoff runs ever
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Nick Wright is joined by Eddie George and Eric Mangini to talk Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After leading his team in a comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP. Nick talks about why Mahomes had an amazing post season performance, and what this means for the MVP in the future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.