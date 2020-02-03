Eddie George praises Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes
Nick Wright is joined by Eddie George and Chris Canty to talk Super Bowl LIV. After a less than impressive first half, Eddie praised Patrick Mahomes for rallying in the 4th quarter, and not letting the pressure keep him from leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come from behind victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
