Nick Wright details why Kyle Shanahan holds some blame for 49ers Super Bowl loss

Nick Wright talks Super Bowl 54 with Chris Canty, where the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind and snatched a victory from the San Francisco 49ers for the title. Nick believes that although quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo holds the majority of the blame for this loss, Kyle Shanahan made some critical choices that could have cost the 49ers the game.

