Baker Mayfield on what he thinks went wrong for the 6-10 Cleveland Browns | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Nick Wright and James Harrison are joined by Cleveland Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield in Miami for Super Bowl week. Baker holds himself accountable for his part in the Browns' disappointing season, and details the steps he's taking to focus and become a better quarterback for his team.
