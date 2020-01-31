Terrell Owens reacts to Donovan McNabb’s comments: ‘I don’t know where it came from’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Terrell Owens joins Nick Wright and former teammate Brian Westbrook to talk the Donovan McNabb beef. Terrell tells Nick and Brian that he didn't know what to think of the comments Donovan made regarding his alleged role in keeping the Philadelphia Eagles from the championship game, and that his main goal was to be a good teammate, and help the Eagles get a Super Bowl title.
